UAE and Bulgaria sign MoU on mutual recognition of the driving licenses

The MoU was signed at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in Abu Dhabi by Ahmed Sari Al Mazrouei, Acting Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Bogdan Kolarov, Ambassador of Bulgaria to the UAE.

Al Mazrouei said that the agreement will enhance bilateral relations between the UAE and Bulgaria, while the Bulgarian Ambassador expressed his country's interest to further strengthen its relations with the UAE given its distinguished regional and international position.

On the sidelines of the signing, the two sides held a meeting during where they discussed bilateral cooperation and friendship relations between their countries, and exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of mutual concern.