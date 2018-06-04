Sheikha Lubna Al Qasimi’s statement on the Annual Zayed Humanitarian Day

“The day honours the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, (May God Rest His Soul in Peace) the founder of the nation, with the date enhancing the spirit of the Holy Month’s compassion and philanthropy across the UAE,” she said. “This year marks the 14th death anniversary of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who established the UAE path to a humanitarian journey of giving,” Sheikha Lubna bint Khalid Al Qasimi said.

The Zayed Humanitarian Day came to ease the living conditions of helpless people as directed by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan whose actions are being spoken of worldwide.

The UAE and its citizens have gained unmatched admiration and respect around the world, and have positioned the country to lead the humanitarian activities at regional and international levels. "On the 19th of Ramadan each year, Zayed's generous legacy remains alive, crossing all barriers and borders to help the needy in almost everywhere.”

“In 2017, and for the fifth consecutive year, UAE topped the world's No. 1 largest donor of official foreign aids, according to the Development Assistance Committee (DAC) of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), compared with its 1.31 percent global measure of donor efforts, double the global target of 0.7 percent set by the United Nations.

She noted that the UAE aids, according to a report by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, had reached 147 countries across the world and contributed to bridging huge gaps in financing infrastructure projects in many developing countries through programs targeted at urban development, transportation infrastructure, health, education and renewable energy.

"Sheikh Zayed, whose name continues to remain synonymous with kindness and generosity, embedded upon his people values of solidarity and contribution. He urged us to treat others with care and respect. Humanitarian and charitable matters were highly sought to by Late Sheikh Zayed whether inside or beyond the country’s borders.”

Al Qasimi recalled a statement by Sheikh Zayed, when he said, “We believe that the grace of wealth bestowed upon us by the almighty must be unfolded to encircle our friends and brethren around the world.”

Sheikha Lubna Al Qasimi said that the UAE continues its humanitarian path under the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and their brothers, members of the Supreme Council, Rulers of the Emirates.