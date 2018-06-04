Saif bin Zayed receives Book on Zayed's Soft Power

  • Monday 04, June 2018 in 1:30 AM
  • Saif bin Zayed during receiving Book on Zayed's Soft Power authored by Dhahi Khalfan
Sharjah 24 – WAM: Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, received a copy on late Sheikh Zayed's soft power, authored by Lt. General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chairman of Police and Public Security in Dubai.
Lt. General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim briefed Sheikh Saif, to whom he dedicated the publication, on the book's content where he addressed part of the Founding Father's efforts in building up the nation' soft power through laying down a robust foundation for culture and arts, being among the key pillars of the nation's global influence and soft power.
 
''The book features some of Sheikh Zayed's leadership qualities, illuminating lessons and unique approaches in the service of his homeland and people,'' Tamim said.