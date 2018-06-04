Saif bin Zayed receives Book on Zayed's Soft Power

Lt. General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim briefed Sheikh Saif, to whom he dedicated the publication, on the book's content where he addressed part of the Founding Father's efforts in building up the nation' soft power through laying down a robust foundation for culture and arts, being among the key pillars of the nation's global influence and soft power.

''The book features some of Sheikh Zayed's leadership qualities, illuminating lessons and unique approaches in the service of his homeland and people,'' Tamim said.