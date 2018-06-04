UAE committed to Zayed's humanitarian legacy: Hamdan bin Zayed

''The Day marks a rich tribute to the enduring legacy and values of humanitarian giving and work left by Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan, who dedicated his life to assisting those in need and distress,'' said Sheikh Hamdan in a statement ahead of the Zayed Humanitarian Work Day, which is celebrated on 19th Ramadan.

''Sheikh Zayed's legacy will always provide us with the strength to pursue the path of good and charity,'' he added.

He asserted that the UAE - led by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan,His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces - will stay the course of the founding father and strive to find innovative solutions that ease the humanitarian suffering of affected people.

The UAE today, Sheikh Hamdan continued, is a key humanitarian actor and first responder to disasters and crises and its humanitarian initiatives effectively address emergencies and enhance efficiency of relief operations in troubled zones.

He noted that many timely groundbreaking humanitarian and relief programmes launched by the UAE have rescued millions of marginalised, poor and needy people across the world.

''Though we lost Sheikh Zayed - the beacon and supporter of humanity and maker of the UAE humanitarian work in 2004 - we continue to get inspired and learn from his death anniversary many valuable lessons in determination and perseverance and follow on his path which he paved with several creative initiatives and stances,'' Sheikh Hamdan said.

''The UAE has made a paradigm shift in improving the humanitarian and relief work by dispatching immediate assistance during disasters for the benefit of needy and poor communities.'' ''For us in the ERC, the Zayed Humanitarian Work Day is a time of self-reflection and self-assessment of our mission so as to improve programmes, forge more partnerships with community forces, promote values on humanitarian giving, mobilise and harness our resources to reach out to as many needy people as we can, add new target groups locally and international and increase our mobility to respond to disasters in a record time,'' he concluded.