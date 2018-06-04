During his visit to General Headquarters of Police in Dubai and Ajman, Abu Dhabi Police Academy and Civil Defence Academy in Abu Dhabi, the Yemeni minister was briefed by Police Commander-in Chiefs about the advanced technology and artificial intelligence they are using to provide high quality, smart security services, maintain security and safety, uphold human rights and fight crime.
Yemeni Interior Minister briefed on UAE police's efforts to keep security, order
- Monday 04, June 2018 in 12:34 AM