Yemeni Interior Minister briefed on UAE police's efforts to keep security, order

  • Monday 04, June 2018 in 12:34 AM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: Yemen's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Ahmed Al-Misri, was introduced to the tireless efforts being made by the Ministry of Interior to keep order and security and make the UAE one of the world's safest countries.
During his visit to General Headquarters of Police in Dubai and Ajman, Abu Dhabi Police Academy and Civil Defence Academy in Abu Dhabi, the Yemeni minister was briefed by Police Commander-in Chiefs about the advanced technology and artificial intelligence they are using to provide high quality, smart security services, maintain security and safety, uphold human rights and fight crime.