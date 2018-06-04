RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Sharjah 24 – WAM: His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al-Khaimah, in presence of Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al-Khaimah, received Sunday at Al Diyafa majlis in Khuzam, Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, and a number of well-wishers who called to offer greetings on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.
They wished good health and happiness for President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and more prosperity and progress for the UAE and the Arab and Islamic nations.
A number of Sheikhs and officials attended the reception.