Sheikha Fatima patronises human trafficking victims to start new life

Sheikha Fatima has donated for a number of male victims of people of determination of human trafficking, who have been accommodated in the centres and have been authorised by the competent court to have their case heard for the possibility of them returning home after judgement.

In this regard and in continuation of the initiatives of Sheikha Fatima, Mother of the Nation, she supported them to enable them to lead a new life as part of her noble humanitarian role in the country and abroad.

The Ewaa Shelters of Victims of Human Trafficking praised the donation of Sheikha Fatima, which would have the best impact on this segment by easing their suffering and spreading optimism to help them go back to their countries and start a better life.

The centres also stressed that this is not new to Sheikha Fatima as she has always supported victims of human trafficking to help them overcome their situation and meet their basic requirements of life, including the ownership of small projects, which they expressed would assist them to meet the needs of their families.