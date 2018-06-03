Government’s interaction with FNC’s proposals reflects UAE’s advanced parliamentary experience: Abdulrahman Al Owais

Al Owais noted that the government is devoted to following the directives of the UAE leadership and offering its full support to the FNC. This was evidenced by the presence of Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, at the 14th meeting of the third ordinary session of the FNC’s 16th legislative chapter, where Sheikh Saif discussed the Ministry of Interior’s policy for empowering community police, as well as the Anti-Begging Law.

"The excellent interaction we witnessed during this session between government representatives and the FNC members reflects the UAE’s parliamentary progress. The Emirati model fosters constructive collaboration to sustain the country’s rapid advancement and prosperity, and has set a winning example to be emulated," Al Owais said, thanking FNC Speaker Dr. Amal Al Qubaisi for adhering to best practices when heading the council’s sessions, and applauding the commitment of the team at the Ministry of State for FNC Affairs to fostering cooperation between the cabinet and the council, and monitoring the implementation of cabinet decisions based on the FNC recommendations.

Al Owais noted that the cabinet’s representation in the FNC sessions continues to grow, with more ministers committing to be present. In its third ordinary session of the 16th legislative chapter, the council discussed and issued 13 draft federal laws. The FNC debated 11 general subjects pertaining to key sectors such as education and health, among others, which resulted in 113 recommendations referred to the cabinet. Furthermore, the FNC members came forward with a total of 51 enquiries.

These achievements add to the FNC’s already successful track record, Al Owais said, adding that the recent successes highlight the significance of the Political Empowerment Programme launched by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to mark the country’s 34th National Day.

"The tremendous efforts exerted by the Ministry of State for FNC Affairs, coupled with the extensive cooperation and interaction between government representatives and council members, have established a robust approach to meeting the aspirations of citizens and finding solutions to their challenges. This, in turn, achieves the ambitious vision of the UAE’s wise leadership to engage the people of the UAE in the development process," he said in conclusion.