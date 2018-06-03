‘Zayed Housing’ approves names of 300 citizens eligible for residential support

The gesture is part of the third phase during the holy month of Ramadan which coincides with the 19th day of Ramadan and is in commemoration of the Founding Father, late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and the Year of Zayed.

Al Nuaimi said the late Sheikh Zayed instilled the giving and human values in the Emiratis to become an unwavering approach and principle and sustained by the wise leadership and resulted in the country's huge achievements accomplished in the humanitarian and charitable work through huge humanitarian aid to all countries and people.

He added, "Years have passed since the death of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan to underscore the feelings of love and loyalty showed by Emiratis and residents for the late Sheikh Zayed, the founder of the UAE, who had always stressed the importance of humanitarian work in the lives of people and its role in promoting communication and solidarity among various segments of the society."

Dr. Al Nuaimi said that the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme is one of the landmarks through which the late Sheikh Zayed gave attention to Emiratis through the provision of a decent life and the consolidation of stability of the UAE family, which has the attention of the wise leadership through providing residential support and establishing ambitious and modern residential projects to achieve well-being and happiness for the UAE citizens.

He added that the Sheikh Zayed's noble approach will always be adopted as a legacy in light of the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and the Supreme Council Members, Their Highnesses Rulers of the Emirates.