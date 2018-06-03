DIB donates AED10 million to ERC

Abdulrazaq Al Abdullah, Chairman of the Community Services Department of the DIB, presented a cheque to Mohammed Abdullah Al Haj Al Zarouni, Executive Director of the ERC’s Dubai Branch.

Al Abdullah highlighted the DIB’s desire to distribute Zakat money to regulated national charitable institutions, to fulfil the urgent needs of poor and needy families, as well as orphans and students, who are eligible to receive Zakat. This support is part of the bank’s annual strategy during the Holy Month of Ramadan to support national humanitarian and charity organisations, he added.

Al Zarouni thanked the DIB for its annual Ramadan donation, as well as its efforts for ensuring justice to the community while noting that the ERC will distribute the Zakat money to those eligible in the country.