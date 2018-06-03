Sheikh Zayed: An icon of global humanitarian work

This year’s celebrations will witness the launch of important humanitarian and charity initiatives, through thousands of government and community events organised by public, private and non-governmental organisations.

Sheikh Zayed prioritised local and international humanitarian and charity issues, and the amount of aid provided by the UAE till the end of 2000, as per his directives, totalled over AED98 billion, in the form of grants, loans and assistance.

Palestine The Sheikh Zayed Suburb Project in Al Quds, worth nearly AED15 million, is one of Sheikh Zayed’s critical projects in Palestine. He also launched many hospitals, schools, health centres and centres for the disabled in Palestinian villages, camps and cities, in both Gaza and the West Bank.

The Gulf is in the heart In 1981, Sheikh Zayed chaired the summit that declared the birth of the Gulf Cooperation Council, GCC, while the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development provided loans to Bahrain worth AED160 million, to fund energy and industrial projects.

In 1972, Sheikh Zayed helped Yemen by launching San’aa Radio, and in 1974, he presented an additional amount of US$1.71 million to maintain television and radio projects.

Under Sheikh Zayed’s directives, the UAE provided emergency aid worth $3 million to Yemen to reduce the effects of floods in the 1990s.

Egypt Sheikh Zayed’s directives had a significant impact on Egypt, where he established numerous projects, including the construction of tourist and residential villages and cities, cultivating agricultural land, and providing financial support to medical centres and hospitals.

Following the October 1973 War, Sheikh Zayed covered the expenses of the rebuilding of the Suez, Ismailia and Port Said, which were destroyed by the Israeli attack in 1967.

During his participation in the historic international celebrations in Aswan in 1990, Sheikh Zayed donated $20 million to revive the ancient library in Alexandria.

Morocco Sheikh Zayed aimed to strengthen the ties between the UAE and Morocco, by launching many initiatives and projects that carry his name.

Sudan Sheikh Zayed provided generous aid to Sudan and donated BHD50,000 to establish the medical college and Nasser Hospital in Wad Madani. He also gave US$3 million to combat the effects of drought in Sudan.

The reconstruction of Lebanon and supporting Syria Sheikh Zayed was keen to help Lebanon, via a demining initiative in Lebanon's south that was conducted at his expense.

During the era of Sheikh Zayed, the UAE supported charity and development projects in Syria, and the Abu Dhabi Fund for Arab Economic Development signed three agreements in Damascus to fund three industrial projects, worth AED911 million.

In Pakistan, the cities of Karachi, Lahore and Peshawar are home to three Islamic centres that were established by Sheikh Zayed to promote Islamic and Arab culture among Pakistanis.

Sheikh Zayed donated $500,000 in 1982 to establish the Islamic Chamber for Commerce and Industry in Karachi and provided medical aid, scholarships and urgent assistance to earthquake and flood victims.

Foreign aid Emirati charity projects during the era of Sheikh Zayed were not limited to Arab and Islamic countries, and they also covered the developed world. In 1992, the UAE donated $5 million to the United States, US, Disaster Relief Fund, to help the victims of Hurricane Andrew that hit the state of Florida.

Sheikh Zayed also supported Bosnia and Herzegovina. On 26th April 1993, he provided the country with $10 million to rescue its people from their tragic conditions.

In May 1990, an agreement was signed to establish an Islamic printing house in the Chinese capital, Beijing, through an AED3.1 million grant from Sheikh Zayed to support Chinese Muslims. He also donated $500,000 to support the UAE-China Friendship Association.

In 1999, under the directives of Sheikh Zayed, a relief plane flew to Greece from Abu Dhabi to help those affected by an earthquake that hit the country.

In 2000, under the directives of Sheikh Zayed, the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, distributed meat to refugees from Chechnya in Ingushetia. The Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation provided 145 tonnes of food aid to those affected by famine in the Horn of Africa, and the UAE Cabinet offered emergency aid worth $100,000 to those affected people by an earthquake that hit Guatemala.

International Organisations Sheikh Zayed keenly supported international and Islamic organisations, and he donated $50,000 after the establishment of the Union to support the activities of the United Nations Children's Fund, UNICEF.

The UAE donated $424,000 to the United Nations Development Programme, UNDP, $100,000 to UNICEF, and $54,000 to the United Nations Refugee Agency, UNHCR.

In 1974, the UAE provided 10 million Islamic Dinars to the Islamic Development Bank and presented an interest-free loan to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation, UNESCO, worth $2.4 million. In 1982, the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development supported the Senegal River Basin Organisation with a loan of AED259 million.