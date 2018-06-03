ERC organises group iftar in Al Azariq District, Yemen

  • Sunday 03, June 2018 in 4:41 PM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: The Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, has organised a group iftar for residents of Dhala Governorate, supported by the wife of Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, as part of its activities for the Year of Zayed.
The governorate’s residents thanked the ERC team for organising the iftar, and for its ongoing efforts to launch services projects. 
 
They also thanked the UAE’s people and wise leadership for supporting suffering communities while stressing that this support is not new for the UAE and wished that the Year of Zayed will be a year of comprehensive construction and development. 
 
The ERC has launched various service projects in Dhala Governorate, as well as Ramadan iftar projects in other Yemeni governorates.