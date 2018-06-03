ERC organises group iftar in Al Azariq District, Yemen

The governorate’s residents thanked the ERC team for organising the iftar, and for its ongoing efforts to launch services projects.

They also thanked the UAE’s people and wise leadership for supporting suffering communities while stressing that this support is not new for the UAE and wished that the Year of Zayed will be a year of comprehensive construction and development.

The ERC has launched various service projects in Dhala Governorate, as well as Ramadan iftar projects in other Yemeni governorates.