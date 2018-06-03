Sheikh Zayed’s humanity, giving exceeded UAE’s borders: Sultan bin Zayed

In his speech marking the annual Zayed Humanitarian Work Day on 19th Ramadan, he said that Sheikh Zayed dedicated his life to building his country, serving its citizens and achieving their ambitions and aspirations to have a decent life. He also had a wise vision of harnessing the proceeds of natural wealth to help people, he added.

Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed stressed that Sheikh Zayed was a man of development and was among the few leaders who dedicated their lives to making their people happy while noting that history never forgets great people. "When we remember Sheikh Zayed, we remember that he helped people, prepared an educated, ambitious and open community, and promoted giving," he continued.

Sheikh Sultan affirmed that Sheikh Zayed’s giving was not limited to the UAE, but it exceeded the country’s borders and the region.

He also highlighted the global humanitarian and charitable achievements of Sheikh Zayed while noting that the communities that benefited from his projects are grateful to him and cities and streets in their countries carry his name.

Sheikh Zayed established key charity programmes and institutions, including the Zayed Higher Organisation, the Abu Dhabi Development Fund, the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, and the Abu Dhabi Economic Development Fund while further stressing that Sheikh Zayed received numerous regional, Arab and international awards, Sheikh Sultan noted.

The Founding Father will always be a symbol for humanitarian leadership, due to his significant contributions to serving humanity and for establishing the humanitarian aspects of the UAE’s foreign policy, His Highness concluded.