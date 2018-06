The ERC distributed Ramadan iftar meals in Zanzibar and Khanfar districts and started the distribution of 880 meals to underprivileged families in the remote areas of Mudiyah district in Abyan governorate as well as in Al Khair mosque in the centre of Mudiyah city.

Samir Al Haid, Director-General of Mudiyah district, thanked the ERC for providing iftar meals to the needy families.

The beneficiaries thanked the UAE leadership and people for this generous act.