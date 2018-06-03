Zayed a global symbol of humanitarianism: Khalid bin Zayed

Speaking on the occasion of Zayed Humanitarian Work Day, observed on 19th Ramadan of every year, he said that the late Sheikh Zayed inspired the UAE people with the values of strong will and determination and empowered them to be among the best nations worldwide. He not only built the UAE and placed it as one of the best countries worldwide, but he also became an international peacemaker, Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed added.

Sheikh Zayed's name is associated with giving, providing care and assistance to underprivileged persons, regardless of gender, race or creed, becoming a global symbol of humanitarianism, His Highness continued.

The Zayed Higher Organisation for Humanitarian Care and Special Needs is very determined to continue its humanitarian march, and achieving its noble charitable objectives that have been laid down by the late Sheikh Zayed, he said.

"We pray to Allah to have mercy on the soul of the late Sheikh Zayed and to protect the safety, unity and security of our country under the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces," Sheikh Khalid concluded.