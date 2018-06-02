RAK Ruler receives GCC ambassadors' Ramadan greetings

Sharjah 24 – WAM: His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras al-Khaimah, on Saturday received the ambassadors of the GCC states accredited to the country and the deputy ambassador of Yemen who called on him on the occasion of the Holy Month of Ramadan.
In presence of Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras al-Khaimah, the ambassadors of Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and the Charge d'affaires at the embassy of Bahrain wished continued good health and happiness for President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and more prosperity and progress for the UAE and the Arab and Islamic nations. 
 
Attending the reception were Sheikh Ali Al Hashemi, Advisor for Religious and Judicial Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs and a number of dignitaries and top officials. 