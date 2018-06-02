RAK Ruler receives GCC ambassadors' Ramadan greetings

In presence of Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras al-Khaimah, the ambassadors of Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and the Charge d'affaires at the embassy of Bahrain wished continued good health and happiness for President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and more prosperity and progress for the UAE and the Arab and Islamic nations.

Attending the reception were Sheikh Ali Al Hashemi, Advisor for Religious and Judicial Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs and a number of dignitaries and top officials.