Minister of Infrastructure Development attends preparatory meeting for second Government meetings

The meeting saw discussions on arrangements and preparations made by the ministry, and its strategic federal and local partners, in infrastructure and housing.

Dr. Al Nuaimi said the ministry's partners were making strenuous efforts to come up with creative solutions to challenges facing these sectors in order to advance the UAE's ranking in the global competitiveness index by 2021.

''We need to mobilise energies in areas of mechanisms, laws and legislations to address challenges facing the infrastructure sector and turn them into opportunities and achievements that serve national development and improve the UAE’s competitiveness in infrastructure and housing as part of efforts to deliver the UAE Vision 2021 and the UAE Centennial 2071,'' he stated.

The UAE government annual meetings will address the objectives and results achieved so far within the UAE Vision 2021 framework, including the goal of establishing the UAE among the best countries in the world in various fields in accordance with international indicators.

The annual meetings aim to provide the largest and most comprehensive platform for federal and local governments to discuss the challenges facing the UAE’s development process and government priorities in various sectors, and to introduce appropriate strategies and policies. The meetings also seek to harmonise federal and local government strategies.

The first meetings marked the start of planning for the UAE Centennial 2071, including a comprehensive and extensive government programme with long-term strategies to establish the UAE’s reputation in the region, a system of values for future generations, increasing productivity in the national economy and enhancing social solidarity and cohesion.