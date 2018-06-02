ERC continues carrying out Ramadan projects in Sudanese provinces

Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, Secretary-General of the ERC, said that in the implementation of the directives of the wise leadership and the follow up of Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the ERC, the philanthropic organisation has responded to the humanitarian conditions in Sudan.



Al Falahi added that the wise directives mirror the strong ties between the UAE and Sudan and the continuous coordination between the leaders of the two countries as well as the historic bonds between the two people.

He noted that ERC is keen on promoting its presence in Sudan through initiatives and projects that fulfil development in all domains. He added that the ERC will continue its support through its services for the beneficiaries in Sudan.



The ERC has sent more than 50 trucks from Khartoum to the Red Sea states, Kassala, Nile River, Blue Nile and South and West Kordofan states. The ceremony was attended by Hatim Hassan Bakhit, Sudan's State Presidential Minister and Director of the President's Offices, and Hamad Mohammed Al Junaibi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Sudan.



Al Junaibi stressed the strong relations between the UAE and Sudan while underlining the UAE's attention to all the friendly and fraternal people.