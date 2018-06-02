UAE participates in IISS Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore

This year's sessions of the Shangri-La Dialogue focussed on several key themes that included, the US leadership and challenges of Pacific security, the elimination of the North Korean crisis, and the formation of system security in Asia.

The IISS Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore is the most important regular gathering of defence professionals in the Asia-Pacific region, a vital annual fixture in the diaries of ministers and their civilian and military chiefs of staff. Since its launch in 2002, the dialogue has built confidence and fostered practical security cooperation, by facilitating easy communication and fruitful contact among the region’s most important defence and security policymaker.

On the sidelines of the summit, Al Bowardi met Kasiviswanathan Shanmugam, Singaporean Minister of Home Affairs and Law. They discussed defence cooperation and other issues of mutual interest.

Al Bowardi also met Marillyn A. Hewson Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lockheed Martin Corporation, and tackled ways to enhance and exchange expertise and information related to defence and military industries.