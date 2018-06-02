KF Director visits Yemenis affected by Mekunu

The Khalifa Foundation is paying the treatment expenses of those injured who were evacuated to the UAE as per the instructions of the leadership.

Accompanied by Sultan Al Humairi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Presidential Affairs for Support Service Sector, and Fahad Saeed Al Menhali, Yemeni Ambassador to the UAE, Al Khouri appreciated the UAE leadership's directives to provide whatever necessary assistance to alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people as a result of their hard conditions.

The Yemeni Ambassador asserted that the UAE's inclusive assistance to the inhabitants of Socotra underscores the depth of ties with Emirati brethren. He thanked the leadership and people of the UAE for supporting those injured and affected by the tropical storm.

The beneficiaries paid gratitude to the UAE leadership for taking care of them. They said the UAE has been providing significant humanitarian services to the islanders since years.