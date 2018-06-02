Sheikh Zayed built a nation of tolerance, giving and fraternity: Nahyan bin Mubarak

''The prudent leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan is pursuing Sheikh Zayed's deeply embedded approach," Sheikh Nahyan said in a statement to mark Zayed Humanitarian Work Day, which falls on the 19th day of Ramadan every year.

''The leadership, government and people are inspired by Sheikh Zayed's values, the passion for giving, charity, helping and standing with distressed people in many countries of the world who are suffering from poverty, hunger, disease and destitution. The UAE boasts of being among the first responders to alleviate the suffering of people struck by armed conflicts, wars, floods, cyclones and natural disasters.

''The Zayed Humanitarian Work Day is a milestone in the course of our dear nation and as we mark the 14th anniversary of his departure will remain more loyal and adherent to the noble values and principles in the service of humanity. We will follow and cherish his longstanding approach of tolerance, solidarity, cooperation and coexistence as per the wise instructions of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces,'' he further added.

Sheikh Nahyan highlighted the many humanitarian and charitable initiatives launched by the UAE to provide relief, health, educational, development assistance and other emergency aid in Palestine, Yemen, Somalia, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and others.

''The UAE’s top ranking as the largest donor in Official Development Aid, according to the Development Assistance Committee of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, is a fruit of the relentless efforts by Sheikh Zayed who dedicated his life, energy and fund to make his people happy and serve the humanity without distinction of nationality, culture or religion,'' he said in conclusion.