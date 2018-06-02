UAE Ambassador participates in Italy's Republic Day celebrations

During the ceremony, Al Raisi conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to the Italian President and government.

President Mattarella, in turn, conveyed his greeting to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, and extended reciprocal wishes for the UAE’s progress and prosperity.