MOCD and Dubai Holding launch AED 10 Million ‘Masaai Al Khair’ initiative

Dubai Municipality will take on the evaluation of the residential units and technical execution of the project.

The launch of ‘Masaai Al Khair’ marks Zayed Humanitarian Work Day, held annually on the 19th day of the Holy Month of Ramadan under the slogan ‘Love and Loyalty for the Generous Zayed’. The initiative aligns with the UAE government's directives to enhance the quality of life for the country’s citizens and residents. It also aims to embed social responsibility as a core social value in the UAE, underpinned by harmonious and cohesive communities envisioned by the National Agenda of the UAE Vision 2021.

Per the agreement, MOCD will identify social security beneficiaries and low-income families in Dubai. Eligible beneficiaries are evaluated through a qualification process and specific criteria that studies individual cases as presented by the Ministry. Each case will undergo a technical assement followed by refurbishment works by the Dubai Municipality.

The first of its kind collaboration between MOCD and Dubai Holding leverages the strengths and expertise of government institutions and private sector entities, and is aligned with MOCD’s Year of Zayed initiatives and Dubai Holding’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) strategy.

.

Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, said: “Masaai Al Khair is a prime example of a public-private partnership that promotes social responsibility and solidarity as core values in the UAE society, strengthens cohesive communities, and motivates citizens and residents to actively contribute to the country’s development.”

She explained that as one of the basic human needs, housing is among the key areas of focus for MOCD. She added that the Ministry’s housing services range from the provision of adequate accommodation according to the number of family members to house maintenance and renovation assistance, as well as expansion and extension of existing properties to suit the evolving needs of the families.

Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid highlighted the importance of CSR, defined as the efforts of private sector entities to balance profitable and non-profit activities for the benefit of society through the implementation of charitable, volunteering and humanitarian initiatives. She emphasised that CSR is part of the organisation’s corporate identity and reflects its ethical values. She also commended Dubai Municipality and Dubai Holding’s efforts in joining hands with MOCD during the Holy Month of Ramadan to help uplift the less privileged members of the community.

For his part, Abdulla Al Habbai, Chairman at Dubai Holding, said: “In line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, naming 2018 as the Year of Zayed, and following the commitment of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to provide quality social services, we at Dubai Holding, as a national company, place great emphasis on corporate social responsibility focused on fostering happiness, a sense of well-being, and a higher quality of life to our national community. This partnership reflects our commitment to the Year of Zayed, and we are honoured to collaborate with the Ministry of Community Development to launch this important initiative. ‘Masaai Al Khair’ underscores our belief that a nation’s long-term success and prosperity is the result of social cohesion, and a shared sense of purpose and pride as outlined in the UAE Vision 2021 National Agenda. We look forward to joining forces with other public-sector entities that can help us achieve our promise for the Good of Tomorrow, and reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global investment, business and tourism hub.”

Dawood Abdulrahman Al Hajiri, Director General of Dubai Municipality, said:“We are delighted to join hands with the Ministry of Community Development and Dubai Holding, as part of this social initiative, that touches the hearts of UAE Nationals and boosts their happiness and welfare. This initiative is a live example of the vital role played by private-public partnerships in building a sustainable future for our nation. Dubai Municipality continues to strive to be at the forefront of organisations contributing to strengthening human ties across all social strata of the UAE.”

Home maintenance work will be undertaken in the following areas: Al Bada, Abu Hail, Al Jafilia, Al Hamriya, Al Rashidiya, Al Barsha 2, Al Safa, Al Twar, Al Qusais, Al Satwa, Jumeirah, Al Quoz, Muhaisnah, Al Mizhar, Al Manara, Al Nahda, Al Waheda, Al Warqaa, Al Wasl, Hatta, Oud Al Mutaina and Nad Al Hammar.