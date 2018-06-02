Sheikha Fatima Campaign provides treatment to thousands of Rohingya refugees

The initiative is part of Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Volunteer Programme, and is operating across various countries in coordination with governmental, private and non-profit organisations in line with the volunteering approach laid down by the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

It is also part of the great attention paid by the country's leadership under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

Sheikha Fatima campaign is part of the 'Yea of Zayed 2018' to strengthen the role of the UAE youth volunteers and their humanitarian mission to alleviate the suffering of patients regardless of colour, gender, race, or religion. It is a joint initiative of the Zayed Giving Initiative and the General Women's Union, GWU, in partnership with the Dar Al Ber Society, Sharjah Charity House, the Saudi-German Hospitals Group, Zayed Humanitarian Work Academy and Hope Foundation for Women and Children of Bangladesh.

Noura Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the GWU, said that Sheikha Fatima Humanitarian Campaign, through its relief programme, was able to reach thousands of women and children and succeeded in attracting the best medical staff enabling them to provide better diagnostic, therapeutic and preventive services that greatly contributed to alleviate the suffering of underprivileged patients and increase community awareness on diseases.

She stressed that the humanitarian tasks of the Sheikha Fatima Campaign for treating women and children are led by Dr. Adel Al Shameri, CEO of the Zayed Giving Initiative and President of UAE Doctors. The campaign aims to establish a culture of volunteering among UAE youth in the Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Volunteer Programme, which was launched nine months ago by H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the GWU, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation.

Al Suwaidi added that Sheikha Fatima attaches great importance to humanitarian work and is keen to provide the best health services to vulnerable groups, especially women and children, through attracting, qualifying and empowering women in voluntary and humanitarian fields.

In turn, Iftikher Mahmood, President of Hope Foundation for Women and Children of Bangladesh, praised the efforts of Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak in the humanitarian work field. He also lauded the unique and innovative role of Sheikha Fatima campaign, which presented a qualitative leap in empowering women in the charitable field.

Al Anoud Al Ajami, Executive Director of the Emirates Volunteer Centre, said that the centre will welcome those doctors who want to join the campaign to relieve the suffering of patients through working at the Zayed Humanitarian Hospital.