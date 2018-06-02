ERC continues humanitarian programmes in Hadramaut, Yemen

The ERC teams on Friday distributed meals to patients and their families in a number of hospitals in the area. New distribution sites have been added to reach more people as well as the distribution of 2,000 meals to hundreds of people who come for prayers, as of part of the UAE humanitarian efforts in the 'Year of Zayed'.

Ahmed Al Niyadi, Head of the ERC Team in Hadramaut, said that the ERC’s iftar project reflects the solidarity and cooperation among community members, and supports unprivileged and low income families, while highlighting his team’s efforts to reach out to their targeted segments and organise the distribution process, under the wise directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

He added that the programme will continue throughout the Holy Month of Ramadan, and seeks to benefit over 20,000 people by distributing iftar meals to disadvantage families.