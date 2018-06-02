UAE citizens exempt from pre-entry visa to Barbados

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed today between UAE and Barbados in the United States which provides for exempting UAE passport holders travelling to Barbados from obtaining pre-entry visas, with the possibility of staying for up to 90 days on each visit.

The MoU was signed by Yousef Al Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to the United States and Selwin Hart, Ambassador of Barbados to Washington.

Ambassador Al Otaiba congratulated the government and people of Barbados on electing Mia Mottley as the country's new Prime Minister. He also thanked the Government of Barbados on its decision to participate in EXPO 2020 Dubai.

Ahmed Elham Al Dhaheri, Under-Secretary of Ministry of Foreign affairs and International Cooperation for Consular Affairs, said the UAE citizens, holding diplomatic, special and ordinary passports who wish to travel to Barbados can enter without a pre-entry visa, and stay for a maximum period of 90 days from their date of entry.

He added that such initiative reflects the high global position that the UAE has attained, opening up further horizons for its citizens, as well as the growing bilateral relations across various sectors including tourism, investment and trade.

Barbados is an island country in the Lesser Antilles of the West Indies, in the Caribbean region of North America, covering an area of 431 square kilometres.

On 30 November 1966, Barbados became an independent state and Commonwealth realm. It has a population of 284,589 people, 80,000 of them live in the capital city Bridgetown.