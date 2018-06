Sheikh Humaid and Sheikh Ammar received Dr. Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of Federal National Council (FNC) and the Council members.

They also received Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State.

Greetings were also received from a number of heads of departments, who wished Sheikh Humaid good health.

Sheikh Humaid and Sheikh Ammar also received Ramadan greetings from a number of Sheikhs and dignitaries.

A number of Sheikhs and senior officials attended the meetings.