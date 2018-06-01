UAE Ambassador hosts iftar in Seoul

The iftar was attended by Hong Jin-Wook, Director General, African and Middle Eastern Affairs Bureau, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Republic of Korea, as well as ministry officials, Arab and foreign ambassadors and UAE citizens.

Ambassador Al Zaabi welcomed the guests and prayed to Allah the Almighty to continue his blessings on the UAE, under the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces and Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates.

He also highlighted the role played by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan in instilling the values of giving, tolerance and amity.