ERC provides 16 dialysis machine to Peshawar hospitals

  • Friday 01, June 2018 in 10:51 PM
Sharjah24 – WAM: Hamad Obaid Al Zaabi, UAE Ambassador to Pakistan, signed on Friday, on behalf of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority (ERC), two contracts with the German company Fresenius Medical Care, to purchase 10 dialysis and water treatment machines, at a total value of US$ 200,000, for Khyber Teaching Hospital and six dialysis machines, worth US$ 66,000, for Institute of kidney, in Hayatabad, Peshawar.
Following the signing, Ambassador Al Zaabi said the contracts are part of strategy adopted by the UAE to set up sustainable development projects in Pakistan, particularly in the healthcare sector.
 
He thanked Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, Chairman of the ERC for his continuous support to the development projects in Pakistan. He also thanked Sheikh Hamdan's wife, Sheikha Shamsa bint Hamdan Al Nahyan, who is also ERC Chairman's Assistant for Women Affairs and Chairperson of the Higher Committee for Ataya initiative.