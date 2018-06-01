Mohammed bin Rashid attends Epsom Oaks horse race

Accompanying His Highness Sheikh Mohammed to the races was the H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai.

Godolphin’s Wild Illusion came in second in the Epsom Oaks (Group 1) race while Forever Together, ridden by Donnacha O’Brien, snatched the race’s title.

Sheikh Hamdan’s Lake Volta won the Investec Surrey Stakes race, leaving the second place to Godolphin’s Aurum.

Also attending the races were Sheikha Al Jalila bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Wife of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum HRH Princess Haya bint Al Hussein, horse owners and horse race enthusiasts.