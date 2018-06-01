Mohamed bin Zayed, Putin review bilateral relations, sign declaration on strategic partnership

Sharjah 24 – WAM: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces and the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin on Friday discussed the cooperation and friendship ties between the two countries along with an array of regional and international issues of common interest.
Sheikh Mohamed arrived in Moscow on Thursday and was received along with his accompanying delegation by the Russian President in the Kremlin.
 
"The UAE has been a reliable partner over the years in the Middle East region and we will today sign a declaration on a strategic partnership as a further step on the path toward strengthening our relations," said Putin.
 
 Sheikh Mohamed expressed appreciation for the Russian President's support for advancing UAE-Russian relations to a higher level of development and strength.