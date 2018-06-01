RAK Ruler receives Emirati graduate of US Navy

In the presence of Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras al-Khaimah, Sheikh Saud said the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, spares no efforts to honour the country's outstanding citizens, whose personal achievements add further value to the UAE standing and track record of achievements on the international scene.

Sheikh Saud commended the academic attainment of Al Tunaiji who is the only Emirati among the 4,000 graduates of the academy this year.

"It is an honour to represent the UAE everywhere, " said Al Tunaiji, who graduated with a BSc degree as an engineer in systems and management.