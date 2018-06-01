ERC supports sports tournament in Taiz

The tournament, supported by the Emirates Red Crescent and patronised by the Yemeni Minister of Youth and Sports Naif Al Bakri, and Taiz Governor Dr. Amin Mahmoud, features a diverse series of various games, including football, basketball, volleyball, Taekwondo, billiards and snooker, among others.

Ayman Al Mekhlafi, Director-General of the Youth and Sports Bureau, thanked the UAE's top humanitarian aid provider, for supporting the event, which, he said, is "the first of its kind in the governorate in more than four years and will help boost the morale of Taiz people."