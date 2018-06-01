Abdullah bin Zayed meets with French counterpart in France

The two ministers discussed the friendship and cooperation between the UAE and France and the means of enhancing them in all areas, including in culture and education, to serve the common interests of both countries and their peoples.

Both sides exchanged their views on the latest regional developments and reviewed several issues of mutual concern, especially the situation in Yemen and Libya.

Speaking during the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah welcomed France's efforts to find a solution in Libya, through its recent hosting of a conference where opposing Libyan leaders met to work together.

He also affirmed the UAE's firm interest in strengthening its cooperation with France, based on their strong relations.

Sheikh Abdullah highlighted the importance of his visit and its role in developing closer ties between the two nations.

Le Drian welcomed Sheikh Abdullah’s visit while highlighting France's desire to consolidate and strengthen its strategic overall relations with the UAE. He also lauded the UAE's leading regional and international stature and its role in supporting international efforts to bring peace and stability to the region.