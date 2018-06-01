Minister of Human Resources, Jordanian Minister discuss cooperation in labour sector

Al Hamli congratulated the Jordanian Minister on his election as President of the Conference, praising his good management skills.

The two ministers reviewed the conference proceedings and discussed various topics on the agenda, namely "The Women at Work Initiative: The push for Equality" report which was unveiled by Guy Ryder, the Director-General of the UN International Labour Organisation at the Conference, which calls for innovative action to close the gender gap in the workplace. Al Hamli and Murad also discussed cooperation in support of the Sustainable Development Goals, and other topics of mutual concern.

The meeting also reviewed ways of enhancing bilateral cooperation between the UAE and Jordan in the labour field, and the sharing of experiences in issues facing both countries in the sector.

Al Hamli also met with several other officials on the sidelines of the conference, including Egyptian Minister of Manpower and Immigration Mohamed Saffan, and Roberto Suarez Santos, Deputy Secretary-General at the International Organisation of Employers.

The meetings were attended by Ambassador Obaid Salem Al Zaabi, Permanent Representative of the UAE to United Nations and other International Organisations in Geneva, Saif Ahmed Al Suwaidi, Under-Secretary at the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation and Dr. Omar Al Nuaimi, Assistant Under-Secretary of the Ministry for Communication and International Relations Affairs.