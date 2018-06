His Highness Sheikh Saud received as well Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State, dignitaries, top officials and Emiratis and reciprocated greetings on the occasion of the holy month.

They wished good health and happiness for President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and more prosperity and progress for the UAE and the Arab and Islamic nations.

A number of Sheikhs and officials attended the meeting.