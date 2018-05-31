RAK Ruler receives FNC Speaker

  • Thursday 31, May 2018 in 11:44 PM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al-Khaimah, received at his Palace Thursday, Dr. Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of Federal National Council (FNC), and a number of FNC members, who called on His Highness to express their greetings on the occasion of the Holy Month of Ramadan.
The attendees wished good health for President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and continued prosperity and progress for the UAE as well as for the Arab and Muslim nations.
 
During the meeting, which was attended by Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al-Khaimah, Sheikh Saud commended the FNC's efforts to serve the national interests and debate issues of primary concern to the country and its citizens.
 
His Highness highlighted the democratic approach adopted by FNC in addressing regional and global developments in furtherance of UAE's interests.
 
The reception was attended by a number of sheikhs and top officials.