RAK Ruler receives FNC Speaker

The attendees wished good health for President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and continued prosperity and progress for the UAE as well as for the Arab and Muslim nations.

During the meeting, which was attended by Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al-Khaimah, Sheikh Saud commended the FNC's efforts to serve the national interests and debate issues of primary concern to the country and its citizens.

His Highness highlighted the democratic approach adopted by FNC in addressing regional and global developments in furtherance of UAE's interests.

The reception was attended by a number of sheikhs and top officials.