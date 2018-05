The gesture is in implementation to the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, which coincides with the Year of Zayed.

The Ramadan Ration includes the distribution of 2,000 food baskets to the needy families in the two provinces, 10 tonnes of dates and iftar meals for 2,000 fasting peoples during the holy month of Ramadan.