Speaker of Bulgarian Parliament receives UAE Ambassador

Karayancheva expressed her happiness at the opening of the UAE Embassy in Sofia, as well as the Bulgarian Embassy in Abu Dhabi, reflecting the desire of both countries to develop, advance and deepen their political, economic, cultural and parliamentary relations.

She added that the presence of a direct air route between Sofia and Dubai will facilitate connections and communication between their people and promote mutual tourism.

Karayancheva gave Al Najjar her special greetings to Dr. Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of the Federal National Council, FNC, and an invitation to her to visit Bulgaria.

Al Najjar affirmed that the UAE aims to deepen and develop its relations with Bulgaria while stressing that his duties as the first UAE Ambassador to Bulgaria coincide with Bulgaria’s presidency of the European Union, EU, which is a positive sign.

Al Najjar delivered, to Karayancheva, a copy of a letter sent to her by Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Jarwan, President of the International Parliament for Tolerance and Peace, while wishing that Bulgaria will become a member of the parliament, which is based in Malta and under the current presidency of the UAE.