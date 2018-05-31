Mohamed bin Zayed arrives in Moscow

During the visit, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed will meet with the Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss ways to enhance bilateral relations and the regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Among those who accompanied Sheikh Mohamed were Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser; Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council, Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority; Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, and Maadhad Hareb Mughair Al Khaili, UAE Ambassador to the Russian Federation.