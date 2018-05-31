Khalifa Foundation organises event for Zayed Humanitarian Action Day

The event was attended by Ahmed Mohammed Al Humairi, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, Mohammed Haji Al Khouri, Director-General of the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, and numerous officials from ministries, government institutions and private companies that support the foundation’s local and international projects.

The event started with the national anthem and continued with the recital of Quranic verses and a speech by Al Khouri, where he presented the foundation’s achievements in several countries and highlighted the many humanitarian projects that carry the name of Sheikh Zayed.

He also spoke about the foundation’s humanitarian partnerships with international organisations that are members of the United Nations, UN, to support needy communities, through providing necessary infrastructure, such as schools and hospitals, in over 90 countries.

At the end of the event, Al Humairi honoured the foundation’s sponsors, including ministries, government authorities, banks and companies, which supported its various projects, and they took photos and had iftar together.