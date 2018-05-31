Mohammed Al Rumaithi launches first leadership forum for 2018

Al Rumaithi stressed that the forums are an opportunity to assess the efforts of the ADP to improve the quality of its services provided to community members, and continue the implementation of plans that aim to achieve the stability and safety of citizens, residents and visitors, which will boost the public’s confidence in the ADP General Command.

The forum was attended by Major General Maktoum Ali Al Sharifi, Director-General of the ADP, along with directors of sectors and many officers and recruits.

During the forum, he honoured the winners of the 4th evaluation edition of the Minister of Interior’s Excellence Award 2018 and praised their efforts and desire to achieve excellence in police and security work.

Major General Al Rumaithi lauded the efforts of Major General Al Sharifi to improve the work of the ADP and his constant monitoring, with directors of sectors, of police duties.

The forum’s participants exchanged ideas and suggestions that could help enhance their working environment and achieve their desired results. They were also urged to help all community members, citizens, residents and visitors, and highlighted the importance of communicating and coordinating with partners from government and private authorities in Abu Dhabi, to achieve the ADP’s objectives.

Major General Al Sharifi stated that the ADP’s personnel are following their set objectives, to achieve the aspirations of the UAE leadership to provide the best services according to international standards and the digital transformation of their services, as well as to constantly analyse their results.