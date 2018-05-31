Ministry of Community Development celebrates Orphans Day

Speaking on the occasion, Naji Al Hai, Assistant Undersecretary of Social Development at MOCD, said, "Since its inception, the UAE has been committed to ensuring that all segments of society, including orphans, have access to basic human rights. Under Islamic law, orphans are respected and protected, and our religion promises great rewards to those who care for them. Our government has established dedicated entities to provide material and moral support to orphans and their foster families. For instance, each year MOCD disburses assistance to deserving orphans that exceeds AED3.6 million.

"With its strong focus on social responsibility and solidarity, the UAE is keen to implement initiatives that bring joy to the hearts of orphans throughout the year, not only on one day. We firmly believe that even children who have lost their parents can grow up to become valued members of society and actively contribute to the development of their homeland," he added.

Emaan Harib, Director of the Social Protection Department at MOCD, said that the ministry’s Orphans Day activities included a joint iftar for orphans and senior citizens at the Elderly Nursing Home in Ajman, organised in cooperation with the Emirates Red Crescent. The event aimed to promote social integration through enabling senior citizens to share their wisdom and life experience with orphans, and motivate them to take pride in their national identity and preserve the customs and traditions of the UAE society.

The celebrations also comprised educational competitions and entertainment activities, gift presentation, honouring orphans with outstanding academic performance, as well as the distribution of Eid clothes for children across the seven emirates.