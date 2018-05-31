RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Sharjah 24 – WAM: His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras al-Khaimah, with Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras al-Khaimah, in attendance, received at Khuzam Palace on Wednesday a number of sheikhs, tribal leaders, dignitaries and top officials to called on him to express their greetings on the advent of the Holy Month of Ramadan.
The attendees wished good health for the President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and continued prosperity for the UAE and the Muslim people around the world.
The reception was attended by a number of sheikhs and top officials.