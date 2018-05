His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla and Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla received Ramadan greetings from Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry, dignitaries, top officials, businessmen and members of the Arab and Islamic communities in Umm Al Qaiwain.

The reception was attended by a number of sheikhs and officials.