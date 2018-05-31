Mohamed bin Zayed receives national delegations

The delegations represent the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, Mohamed bin Zayed Species Conservation Fund, Abu Dhabi Food Control Authority, ADFCA, Department of Urban Planning and Municipalities, DPM, Abu Dhabi, the Special Olympics, Al Ain Zoo, Dubai Zoo, UAE Jiu Jitsu Federation and some media people.

Sheikh Mohamed exchanged Ramadan greetings with the attendees who wished good health and wellbeing for President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the best interest and glory of the nation.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for Humanitarian Care & Special Needs (ZHO), and a number of sheikhs, ministers and top officials attended the reception.