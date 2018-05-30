UAE Consulate in Barcelona starts Iftar Saem in Catalonia

The programme is funded by a number of UAE charities and is supervised by the Consulate in line with the "Year of Zayed " initiative.

Up to 4500 families are benefiting from the programme which seeks to distribute up to 60,000 tonnes of essential foodstuffs through mosques and Islamic centres in the main four cities of Catalonia, which accommodates Spain's largest Muslim community, estimated at 540,000 Muslims, or 7 percent of its total population.

UAE Consul General Salim Rashid Al Owais oversaw the entire programme and expressed appreciation for all the donors and their essential role in its success.

The programme is funded by Khalifa bin Zayed Nahyan Foundation, Emirates Red Crescent, Human Appeal International, UAE, Dubai Charity Association, Sharjah Charity International, and the Zayed Bin Sultan Al-Nahayan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation.