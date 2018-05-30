Mohamed bin Zayed receives Jiu-Jitsu champions

The reception was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, and Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for Humanitarian Care & Special Needs (ZHO).

Sheikh Mohamed exchanged with the players Ramadan greetings and they wished good health and wellbeing for President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the best interest and glory of the nation.

Sheikh Mohamed commended the achievements of the UAE national players and called upon them to exert more efforts to, not only retain their accomplishments, but also to add more feathers to their crowns.

Adding, "You've excelled yourselves and scaled coveted heights thanks to your strong will and determination". He also said, "You've made bright history for the UAE in the international sports arenas and we are all proud of you".

He also praised the support provided by the sponsors and partners to the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation.

Abdulmunem Al Hashemi, Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, UAEJJF, President of the Asian Jiu-Jitsu Union, also attended the reception.

The championship was organised on April 14 - 29 with the participation of 9000 male and female players from more than 100 countries.