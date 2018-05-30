ERC delivers shipment of medical aid to "Public Health and Population Office" in Ateeq, Yemen

Mohammed Al Neyadi, Head of the ERC in Shabwa, said that this support is part of the ERC’s efforts to ease the suffering of patients and respond to the calls of the governorate’s Public Health and Population Office, Ateeq Central Hospital and other local hospitals and health centres, reflecting the UAE’s desire to provide Shabwa’s residents with assistance, as well as to help them overcome their difficulties and fulfil the urgent humanitarian needs of local patients.

Al Neyadi added that the medical shipment will be distributed to local government hospitals and health centres while noting that the ERC will intensify its humanitarian work in Shabwa, by providing humanitarian, food and medical aid to local residents and needy families, in light of the governorate’s deteriorating humanitarian and economic conditions.

Nasser Al Baassy, Acting Director of the Public Health and Population Office, praised the support of the UAE’s leadership, government and people for the Yemeni people and Shabwa Governorate, especially for the health sector, in light of the dire conditions witnessed by the country that were caused to the war started by the Houthi militias.

He added that such support is not new for the UAE, which has always led in supporting the Yemeni people while highlighting the ongoing cooperation between his office and the ERC.