Mohammed bin Rashid issues Law establishing ‘Watani Al Emarat Foundation’

According to the Law, the new Foundation will replace the ‘Watani Programme’. All liabilities, commitments, assets, and responsibilities of the Programme, as well as its staff will be transferred to the ‘Watani Al Emarat Foundation’.

The Foundation aims to preserve the UAE’s identity and heritage and instill national values among the younger generation. The Foundation also seeks to promote the UAE’s cultural and social heritage, and support the development objectives of the UAE by conducting studies for understanding public opinion on key public issues.

The Foundation also works to encourage volunteering and promote social responsibility and cross-cultural and religious dialogue. It also seeks to enhance the contribution of Emirati youth in various sectors.

As per the new Law, the Foundation is tasked with coordinating with concerned authorities to develop comprehensive strategic plans in areas related to the UAE’s national identity and society, good citizenship, political participation and development of youth.

The Foundation is also tasked with supporting community volunteering initiatives by coordinating with entities both inside and outside the country and through communication and collaboration with local, regional and international entities.

As per the Law, the Foundation is overseen by a Board of Directors that includes a Chairman and Vice Chairman. Board members are appointed by a Decree issued by the Ruler of Dubai for a renewable term of three years.

The Board is in charge of overseeing and approving the general policy of the Foundation, its strategic development and operational plans, its annual budget and its organisational structure. The Board is also in charge of approving decisions and regulations that govern the day-to-day operations of the Foundation as well as stipulating fees for the services provided by the Foundation and presenting it to the concerned authorities for approval.

The Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai is tasked with issuing any decisions and bylaws required to implement the new Law, and annulling any legislation that contradicts the Law and its bylaws.

The Law is effective from its date of issuance and shall be published in the Official Gazette.